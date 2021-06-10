Posted: Jun 10, 2021 3:19 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 3:19 PM

Ty Loftis

Utilities Director for the City of Pawhuska Bill Bruce recently found a switchgear in Colorado. This is a system composed of electrical disconnect switches, fuses or circuit breakers and is used to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment. It is also something desperately needed in Pawhuska, which Bruce explained.

The electric plant also recently received the new transformer that will help with sub-station upgrades and the council opted to purchase the A-Frame that goes in front of that transformer. The price was $40,000 and the lead time for installation was 16 weeks. City Manager Tonya Bright says this wasn't in the budget, but added that the Pawhuska Public Works Authority has a line of credit of 1.3 million dollars.

The council approved both agenda items, as more upgrades are expected to come to the sub-station.