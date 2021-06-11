Posted: Jun 11, 2021 9:26 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2021 9:26 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra announced its musical line-up for its 2021-2022 Time to Shine season on Friday.

The season will begin on Saturday, October 9, with “The Mark Wood Experience.” Groundbreaking electric violinist and original member of the Trans Siberian Orchestra, Mark Wood, joins the BSO for an unforgettable night of music as he and his wife, Laura Kaye, bring to Bartlesville the same power, flash, and excitement that has thrilled audiences around the world.

“Through New Eyes” will be the performance that takes place on Saturday, Nov. 20. The BSO presents wonderful music by composers who were inspired by other climes and countries, including Mendelssohn, Tchaikovsky, Dvořák, and more.

BSO will present “Shakespeare in Love” on Saturday, Feb. 12. The plays of Shakespeare have inspired more great music over the centuries than just about any other source. With this varied program combining classic symphonic works and movie music, there is definitely much ado about romance.

As spring nears in 2022, BSO will present “The Orchestra Shines” on Saturday, March 26. Exciting works performed by an exciting orchestra, showing off BSO’s symphony in its full musical and sonic capability. The concert will feature Stokowski’s grand arrangement of Bach’s Passacaglia and Fugue as well as the winner(s) of the 2022 Young Artist Competition.

On Saturday, April 30, “A Night at the Oscars” will be held. Walk the red carpet and thrill to a night of great music from the movies! Enjoy selections from some of your favorite films (and video games!) by James Horner, Patrick Doyle, and of course, John Williams, all performed by their own brilliant BSO.

For more information, visit bartlesvillesymphony.org or call 918.336.7717.