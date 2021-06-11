Posted: Jun 11, 2021 9:41 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2021 9:44 AM

Garrett Giles

Dewey is known for its fireworks and Fourth of July celebration at Don Tyler Park, and after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festivities are making a comeback.

The fireworks display will continue as normal with the Dewey Duck Derby and live music making a return to the action. The Dewey Civic Association has set a goal to raise $8,000 for the fireworks display. You can drop your donation by City Hall at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue or send it to the Dewey Civic Association at PO Box 523, Dewey, OK, 74029.

All donors will have their names put on hand-held fans that will be distributed at various events throughout the year. Donations of $25 and you will have your name place on the "Dewey Fan." The more you donate, the more prominently your name will be displayed on the fan. Donations of $100 or more get on the "Super Fan" side of the fan.