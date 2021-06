Posted: Jun 11, 2021 10:02 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2021 10:02 AM

Garrett Giles

Those interested in learning the Cherokee Language can sign up for the Cherokee Nation’s online language class summer session with Ed Fields.

Registration begins on Monday, June 21. Classes will begin on Monday, July 5. The classes will end on Friday, Sept. 10. You can learn more about the program and register at learn.cherokee.org.