Posted: Jun 11, 2021 11:47 AMUpdated: Jun 11, 2021 11:47 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the fairgrounds this Monday to discuss an assortment of items.

Movie producers for the upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will look to extend their lease agreement of the Kennedy Building as they continue filming.

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland will give her monthly report on how things are going economically across the county and the commissioners will consider continuing to reimburse Bland for social media boosting during the coming fiscal year.

The commissioners will also consider selecting a payment option to pay ACCO the $260,000 worth of money to insure that county employees will have workers compensation. This is something the commissioners tabled last week so that they could get more information.

Monday’s meeting will begin at 10 o’ clock in the morning and will take place in the Women’s Building for those interested in attending.