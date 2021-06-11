Posted: Jun 11, 2021 12:41 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2021 12:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Nation is pre-enrolling its citizens, or those from other federally recognized tribes, and their famines into Medicaid, at a no cost to those who qualify, starting this month.

Coverages goes into effect July 1. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said Medicaid Expansion coverage can help you in many ways. He said it can help you by increasing your access to specialty care, for medications, emergency care, services outside the tribal health system and allows for coverage when you are not close to a tribal health facility.

Since the start of the pandemic, many Cherokee families have lost jobs and health coverage, and may now be eligible for Medicaid without realizing it. Chief Hoskin Jr. said having more tribal citizens with coverage through Medicaid expansion will help the Cherokee Nation sustain and extend its current health services. He said they would be able to purchase new equipment, assist others with contract health, and much more.

Last summer, Oklahoma Medicaid Expansion - State Question 802 - passed by a majority of Oklahoma voters to expand Medicaid eligibility to adults ages 19 to 64 who are income eligible.

The Cherokee Nation also answered the following questions:

Who makes up the adult expansion group?

Adults age 19-64

Non-pregnant adults

Individuals transitioning out of SoonerCare when turning 19 and those new to eligibility

What are the eligibility requirements?

Federal Poverty Level (FPL) at or below 133-percent (138-percent with disregards)

Citizenship/Alienage

Residence

Cooperation with child support

Not otherwise eligible as Parent/Caretaker Relative (NCT) or Former Foster Care (FFC)

For an adult who is the parent of a dependent child, the child must also be on Medicaid, CHIP, or have other minimum essential coverage

To know if you qualify and to get enrolled call 918.207.3755 or visit any Cherokee Nation health center and ask for a Patient Benefit Coordinator (PBC). You can also visit health.cherokee.org.