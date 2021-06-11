Posted: Jun 11, 2021 1:14 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2021 1:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Film crews have left downtown Pawhuska for a short time and Kihekah Ave. is now open to the public for both foot and vehicle traffic. City Manager Tonya Bright says downtown shouldn’t be as busy as it has been for the next few weeks.

Bright says this will be a welcome reprieve, as parking has been hard to come by recently. Bright says she recently contacted someone associated with the movie thinking they were taking up public parking spaces, but learned it was simply so many tourists visiting Pawhuska.

Crews are now filming in Fairfax and other parts of rural Osage County.