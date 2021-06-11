News
City of Bartlesville
Street Resurfacing Projects Planned for June 14-18
Weather permitting, City of Bartlesville Street Department crews will resurface several asphalt streets next week, Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18. Only local traffic will be permitted through the work zones. City crews ask that you do not park vehicles on the affected streets between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on the assigned project days:
June 14-15
May Lane from Nowata Road to Brock Drive
Brock Drive from Madison Boulevard to May Lane
June 15-16
Kensington Way from Camelot Drive to Brighton Lane
June 16-18
Arbor Drive south of Nowata Road
Crescent Drive south of Nowata Road
Briar Drive from Arbor Drive to Crescent Driv
