Posted: Jun 11, 2021 1:25 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2021 1:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Weather permitting, City of Bartlesville Street Department crews will resurface several asphalt streets next week, Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18. Only local traffic will be permitted through the work zones. City crews ask that you do not park vehicles on the affected streets between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on the assigned project days:

June 14-15

May Lane from Nowata Road to Brock Drive

Brock Drive from Madison Boulevard to May Lane

June 15-16

Kensington Way from Camelot Drive to Brighton Lane

June 16-18

Arbor Drive south of Nowata Road

Crescent Drive south of Nowata Road

Briar Drive from Arbor Drive to Crescent Driv