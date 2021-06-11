Posted: Jun 11, 2021 1:32 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2021 1:44 PM

Due to the forecast of inclement weather planned this evening, the annual OKM Woolaroc Performance has been moved to the Bartlesville Community Center.

With the change of venue, the performance times have changed this evening as well :

Food trucks and kid’s activities begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Hall

Booker T. Washington String Quintet performs at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Hall

Auditorium doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Performance begins at 7:30 p.m. with Jack Settle Band and Dallas Brass following

All current tickets will automatically be transferred and honored at the Bartlesville Community Center. There will be designated seating sections for VIP, General (including the student/senior discount). Ushers will be available to help assist patrons and guests.

For a complete list of events, times, and locations for the 37th OKM Music Festival, visit okmmusic.org or call 918.336.9900.