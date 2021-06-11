Posted: Jun 11, 2021 2:10 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2021 2:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Bids will be opened for ballot printing during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday morning. The bid process will open at 10:00 p.m.

An agreement between the Washington County Health Department and VIP Voice Service for local, long distance phone and internet services may be approved as well. This includes Governmental Entities Addendum, Service Terms and Conditions for Appendix Reference and Internet Terms and Conditions.

From there, the Commissioners may approve a resolution disposing of a 2001 Dodge from District 1 as sold.

Then, a resolution accepting beneficial interest in the Washington County Educational Facilities Authority for and on behalf of Washington County may be approved. Following this item, the Commissioners may approve a resolution relating to the incurring indebtedness by the Trustees of the Washington County Educational Facilities Authority; authorizing the sale of revenue obligations; waiving competitive bidding with respect thereto and related matters.

Lastly, the Commissioners may approve Washington County Court Clerk Records Management and Preservation Report for the month of May.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.