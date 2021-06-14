Posted: Jun 14, 2021 5:53 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2021 5:54 AM

Tom Davis

Pianist Jenny Linn is the OKM Festival headliner Monday, June 14, 7:00 p.m.

Linn will perform at the Philbrook Museum of Art, Tulsa.

Her program includes: Debussy: Etude No. 1 & No. 11, Bach: Chaconne from Violin Partita in D minor, Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto’, Copland: El Salón México, Glass: Piano Etude No. 18, and more.

YOU CAN WATCH TONIGHT'S PERFORMANCE ON www.KWONTV.COM