Posted: Jun 14, 2021 5:53 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2021 5:54 AM

Jenny Linn Headlines OKM Festival Tonight

Tom Davis

 

Pianist  Jenny Linn is the OKM Festival  headliner Monday, June 14, 7:00 p.m.

Linn will perform at the Philbrook Museum of Art, Tulsa.

Her program includes: Debussy: Etude No. 1 & No. 11Bach: Chaconne from Violin Partita in D minorLiszt: Paraphrase on Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto’Copland: El Salón MéxicoGlass: Piano Etude No. 18, and more.

YOU CAN WATCH TONIGHT'S PERFORMANCE ON www.KWONTV.COM

