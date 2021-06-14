Posted: Jun 14, 2021 9:21 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2021 9:21 AM

Tom Davis

The DAR and the SAR jointly hosted a "Flag Day" ceremony today at the Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S. Johnstone.

The Bartlesville Chapters of the Daughters (DAR) and Sons (SAR) of the American Revolution joined the Bartlesville Public Library June 14 to celebrate Flag Day. The program was held at the Library’s Flag Poles in downtown Bartlesville. Members dressed in period clothing for the Pledge of Allegiance, explanations of the Flag’s symbolism and meaning were presented, and singing of patriotic songs was held.

Joining us about an hour prior to the event on COMMUNITY CONNECTION was Deb Cook with the DAR and Steve Domann with the SAR.

Deb and Steve reminded listeners and viewers that on June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress replaced the British symbols of the Grand Union Flag with a new design featuring 13 white stars in a circle of blue and 13 red and white stripes-one for each state. Over the years “Old Glory” has been modified 26 times. The flag we salute today has 50 white, five-pointed stars on a field of blue that represent each of our 50 states next to seven red stripes and six white strips that represent the 13 original colonies.

Deb and Steve also said that both the SAR and DAR are patriotic service organizations dedicated to promoting patriotism, education, historic preservation, and service to our community.