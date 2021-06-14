Posted: Jun 14, 2021 10:52 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2021 10:52 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County reminds the public that West 3300 Road between Highway 75 and North 3980 Road (Old Highway 75) will be closed for a few days for culvert replacement.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said they had a large horn under the road collapse. He said they were happy to identify the problem before someone got hurt as there is a big hole in W3300 Road.

Commissioner Dunlap said the hole in West 3300 Road was approximately four-feet in diameter and 70-feet long. He said the replacement may cost $15,000.

The hope is that the project could be complete by Thursday, June 17.