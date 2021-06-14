Posted: Jun 14, 2021 11:21 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2021 11:28 AM

Garrett Giles

If you have cabin fever and are ready for a great adventure after being locked in your home in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bartlesville Public Library has the event for you.

You can join the BPL for a Facebook Live event on Tuesday, June 15, at 3:00 p.m, when Gary and Austin Spears from Spears Travel will give great tips for your next vacation. The program is titled "Traveling: the Great Beyond."

All can watch and learn from Spears Travel. Just search for the Bartlesville Public Library on Facebook the day of the event.