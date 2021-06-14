Posted: Jun 14, 2021 11:47 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2021 11:47 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard about possible ways to improve economic development at Monday morning’s meeting. Dr. Robert Jobe spoke on behalf of the Nowata Industrial Board.

Jobe said the budget for Nowata County has remain largely unchanged for the better part of 15 years. Jobe said County Use Tax money represents a big opportunity. Portions of taxes for online shopping will go towards the CUT fund for the county.

Jobe said that 70% of Nowata County citizens work outside of the county and often spend their money elsewhere. Ultimately, he said that the county needs to find more ways to create income.

No action was taken by the board after the presentation. The commissioners brainstormed possible ways to revitalize the old Nowata Industrial Park.