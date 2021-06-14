Posted: Jun 14, 2021 12:24 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2021 12:24 PM

Ty Loftis

Back in March, the Board of Osage County Commissioners signed into an agreement, which leased out the Kennedy Building in downtown Pawhuska to producers for the upcoming film, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

At Monday's Board meeting, Assistant Location Manager for the movie, Andrea Keener was hoping to re-visit that lease agreement.

The commissioners agreed to extend that lease agreement through September at a rate of $2,500 a month.