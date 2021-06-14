News
Sports
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 2:23 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2021 2:42 PM
Local Athletes Compete in College National Finals Rodeo
Ty Loftis
Three local athletes have made it to the 72nd annual College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.
Round one is in the books and Winter Williams, a Copan native and student at Southwestern Oklahoma State University won the First round with a time of 1.9 seconds in the breakaway roping.
Hunter Tate, who attends Coffeyville Community College, is in fourth place in the bull riding event after a 77 point ride in round one. Tate's teammate, Marley Berger has his first calf down in the tie down roping event after a time of 18.6 seconds. Here is a video of Hunter Tate's first round run.
