Posted: Jun 14, 2021 2:23 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2021 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

Three local athletes have made it to the 72nd annual College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming.

Round one is in the books and Winter Williams, a Copan native and student at Southwestern Oklahoma State University won the First round with a time of 1.9 seconds in the breakaway roping.

Hunter Tate, who attends Coffeyville Community College, is in fourth place in the bull riding event after a 77 point ride in round one. Tate's teammate, Marley Berger has his first calf down in the tie down roping event after a time of 18.6 seconds. Here is a video of Hunter Tate's first round run.