Posted: Jun 15, 2021 2:53 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2021 3:04 PM

Max Gross

An Ardmore man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old-girl had a motion to dismiss filed on his behalf. Dustin Gullett was charged with possession of child pornography, forcible sodomy, first degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of minors during an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse last month.

During a felony status docket appearance on Friday, attorney Linda Branstetter filed a motion to dismiss based on lack of jurisdiction. The matter will be continued on June 25 when Gullett will go before district judge Linda Thomas for another status date.

Gullett is accused of making a 15-year-old girl smoke methamphetamine and take pills before engaging her in sexual activity. Gullett also had lewd material on his phone that was exchanged in text message conversations between him and the victim. He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

Many cases involving tribal citizens are transferred to tribal or federal court after being dismissed locally.