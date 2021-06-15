Posted: Jun 15, 2021 10:55 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2021 11:19 PM

Garrett Giles

A Wann teenager is in critical condition after striking a steel culvert, landing her vehicle on its top.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident occurred just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Highway 10 and 413 Road north of Lenapah in Nowata County. OHP states that the 17-year-old Wann resident was driving a 2000 Volkswagen Jetta heading westbound when she crossed the center line, overcorrected and departed the roadway to the right striking a steel culvert. The vehicle flipped one half time landing on its top.

The driver was transported by EMS to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center in Coffeyville, Kansas, before being transported by Air EVAC to St. Francis Medical Center in Tulsa. She was admitted in critical condition with head and external trunk injuries.

The condition of the driver and the cause of the collision remain under investigation. Seatbelts were equipped and used by the driver. Airbags were also equipped and deployed.

Trooper Landon Miller #614 of the Washington/Nowata County detachment of Troop L investigated the crash.