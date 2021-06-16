Posted: Jun 16, 2021 10:42 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2021 10:43 AM

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Bartlesvile Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley brought listeners and viewers up to date on several items.

Firstly, the School Bond Election is set for August 3, 2021. Supt McCauley reminds you that everything about the bond can be found at www.bruinbond.com.

McCauley shared the news that the BPS STEM Program Project Lead the Way is being recognized as Bartlesville School District is named a Distinguished District. BHS is the high school is the only high school in Oklahoma to be honored in this manner for STEM education. The rest are tech centers.

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation recently received a $15,000 donation from Arvest Bank. $10,000 will go to the Bartlesville High School Broadcasting program and $5,00 will go to Bruins on the Run program.