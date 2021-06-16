Posted: Jun 16, 2021 1:13 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2021 1:29 PM

Garrett Giles

Police were in hot pursuit of a suspect driving at high rates of speed in a stolen vehicle in Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon.

According Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, 29-year-old Skyler Barcus of Bartlesville was driving the stolen red Lexus at a speed exceeding 100 miles per hour down Washington Boulevard. He said an officer pursued Barcus to the west towards downtown when he called for backup.

Stop sticks were deployed during the incident. Capt. Hastings said the devices punctured the vehicle's tires. He said the pursuit ended near Highway 123 in Osage County close to a smoke shop.

The chase concluded on County Road 2708 just west of Highway 123 in Osage County. Capt. Hastings said they ran the vehicle's tag number and determined the Lexus was stolen out of Tulsa. He said Barcus refused to get out of the car but he eventually complied with law enforcement.

No one was injured or hurt during the incident. Capt. Hastings said it was a dangerous situation so they're glad no one was hurt. He said they're glad they were able to recover a stolen vehicle and get the subject off the street.

It is uncertain at this time as to how long the vehicle has been stolen. Capt. Hastings said the vehicle had been entered as stolen with NCIC. He said the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted the BPD in the pursuit and arrest of the suspect.

We will have more information when it becomes available.