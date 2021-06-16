Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:30 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2021 2:30 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman accused of threatening a victim with a firearm will appear for a preliminary hearing on July 13. Amanda West had her prelim date set during a felony status docket appearance last Friday in front of district judge Linda Thomas.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a call of a female pointing a weapon at another female on the 100 block of Virginia Avenue in Bartlesville. The victim claimed that she was smoking a cigarette in the alley when West came up to her shouting profanities. The victim claims that West pulled out a black pistol and threatened her with it.

West has previous convictions in Washington County for joyriding, assault & battery, public intoxication, resisting an officer and forced entry. The defendant has been appointed Kristi Sanders as her attorney. West remains in custody at the Washington County Jail on a $50,000 bond.