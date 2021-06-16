Posted: Jun 16, 2021 2:59 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2021 2:59 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank has named Sonya Reed senior vice president and mortgage loan manager in Bartlesville.

Reed has been with Arvest Wealth Management since 2007, when she began as a client advisor and eventually held the title of vice president in 2011 before serving as investment officer for Arvest Trust for the past 10 years.

In a statement, Arvest executive vice president and loan manager David Nickel said:

“Sonya brings a wealth of financial knowledge and understanding of Arvest to our mortgage operations. She will be a wonderful addition to our already strong mortgage team.”

Reed earned her bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Wesleyan University. She holds the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor designation (CTFA), which she received at Cannon Trust School in 2015. In addition, Reed holds and maintains her Series 7 and Series 66 securities licenses and Oklahoma insurance license.

Reed is a member of Green Country Pilot Club and serves on the boards for The Journey Home, Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation, and the Bartlesville Library Trust Authority. Her office is located at the Arvest Bank tower building in Bartlesville.