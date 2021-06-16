Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:22 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2021 3:22 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners owe ACCO more than $260,000 to ensure their employees have workers comp for the coming fiscal year. For the last two weeks, they have discussed four different ways on how to go about paying for this. That discussion continued on Monday.

If they were to continue paying the fee like they have in years past, the Sheriff's Office, along with Districts One, Two and Three would split the cost nearly evenly. Court Clerk Robin Slack put a proposal together making the districts with the most problems pay the highest amount. She looks at the trends of accidents being reported from the past seven years.

Because of the high incident rates, this would affect District One the most, as they would be going from paying around $55,000 to more than $175,000. Slack says this is because the other districts have been subsidizing District One and paying more than they needed.

Another option being considered is weighing an employees salary by 50 percent and taking the incident rate into account at 50 percent. This would still cause District One to pay more than the others, but not as much if they were to choose the other option. District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney said it would be difficult for District One Commissioner Randall Jones to fork up the $175,000 in such a short time.

The commissioners opted to table for discussion on how to make this payment for one more week, but agreed that they must make a decision quickly, as this payment is due by the end of July.