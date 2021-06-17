Posted: Jun 17, 2021 7:23 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 7:23 AM

Tom Davis

U.S. Congressman Kving Hern (OK-1, R) called into our Bartlesville Radio Studios on Thursday to talk about the budget, the border, President Biden's overseas trip and the “Help Wanted Act”.

Rep Hern talked about the federal budget he recently produced as the RSC Budget & Spending Task Force Chairman, and how that compares to President Biden’s budget.

Hern also gave us his thought on VP Harris and her handling of the border crisis and his observations on President Biden's G7 meeting and his meeting with President Putin of Russia.

Hern also recently introduced the “Help Wanted Act” in hope that the federal government will end paying for people wwho are choosing not to go back to work.

Enjoy the Podcast!