Bartlesville

Posted: Jun 17, 2021 7:57 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 8:04 AM

OKM Festival Finale featuring: Grady Nichols & Baha Men

Tom Davis

OKM''s Festival Finale  tonight features Grady Nichols & Baha Men

The performance begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The program includes some of Baha Men’s greatest chart-topping hits, including their Award-Winning hit, ‘Who Let The Dogs Out?’

Tickets are available at www.okmmusic.org. 

The shows will also be stream live at www.KWONTV.com.

Learn more about Grady Nichols

Learn more about Baha Men
Tickets Here

 

 

 

 


