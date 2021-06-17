News
OKM Festival Finale featuring: Grady Nichols & Baha Men
OKM''s Festival Finale tonight features Grady Nichols & Baha Men
The performance begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center.
The program includes some of Baha Men’s greatest chart-topping hits, including their Award-Winning hit, ‘Who Let The Dogs Out?’
Tickets are available at www.okmmusic.org.
The shows will also be stream live at www.KWONTV.com.
