Posted: Jun 17, 2021 7:57 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 8:04 AM

Tom Davis

OKM''s Festival Finale tonight features Grady Nichols & Baha Men

The performance begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center.

The program includes some of Baha Men’s greatest chart-topping hits, including their Award-Winning hit, ‘Who Let The Dogs Out?’

Tickets are available at www.okmmusic.org.

The shows will also be stream live at www.KWONTV.com.

Learn more about Grady Nichols