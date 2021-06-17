Posted: Jun 17, 2021 9:11 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 9:11 AM

Garrett Giles

A come and go reception will be held for outgoing Bartlesville Fire Chief John Banks.

The reception will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30.

Banks will retire at the end of the month after 42 years of service with the Bartlesville Fire Department. The reception will be held in the Bartlesville Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall, located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

Photo courtesy: City Beat