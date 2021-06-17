Posted: Jun 17, 2021 9:23 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 9:27 AM

Garrett Giles

As movie producers create a film adaptation of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” a local book club will be going over David Grann’s best-seller.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum hosted the first club meeting this week. Members will read the book through July, meeting Tuesday nights at 7:00 o’clock at the City Center Pavilion for the first three meetings, weather permitting. The pavilion is located at the entrance of Johnstone Park at Cherokee Avenue and Hensley Boulevard.

The final meeting will be held at the Museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., to accommodate a special guest: Author David Grann will be joining the meeting via a Zoom call.

Meetings scheduled to discuss the chronicles contained in the book are:

June 15 - Chronicle One: The Marked Woman (City Center Pavilion)

June 29 - Chronicle Two: The Evidence Man (City Center Pavilion)

July 13 - Chronicle Three: The Reporter (City Center Pavilion)

July 27 - Wrap Up Event (Bartlesville Area History Museum)

For more information, check out the event page on Facebook, call 918.338.4294, or email history@cityofbartlesville.org.