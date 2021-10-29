Posted: Jun 17, 2021 9:45 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

Karen Hays, Pre-Nursing Instructor at Tri-County Tech was our guest on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday.

Karen told listeners and viewers how the Practical Nursing (LPN)program at TCT prepares adult students for an exciting career as a practical nurse, certified nurse aide, or many health-related careers. In this program, students learn practical nursing skills through classroom theory and clinical application. Knowledge and skills learned in the classroom are applied in clinical settings such as hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, longterm care facilities, as well as physician offices, hospice, and home health care settings.

Hays said graduates of the program are eligible to sit for the National Council of State Boards Licensing Exam to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. The program is approved by the Oklahoma Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

Program Schedule

Program Dates: January 2022 – December 2022

Program Days: Monday – Friday

Program Time: 8:00am – 4:00pm

1463 Total Hours

Cost: $4,500* Student Resources

*includes all student fees, books, scrubs, and skills supplies