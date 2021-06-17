Posted: Jun 17, 2021 10:52 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 11:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Senator James Lankford lead a press conference on S. 1, the For the People Act, on Thursday morning.

Members of the Senate GOP joined Sen. Lankford for the conference. Lankford said S. 1 would federalize elections. He said the measure would make verifying elections impossible.

Sen. Lankford said S. 1 does not make Americans more confident in our election system. He said it makes us less confident in our elections.

It was announced during the press conference that New York Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer will put S. 1 on the floor next week.

Additionally, Sen. Lankford delivered remarks on the Senate floor on S. 1 on Thursday afternoon. The remarks were heard live on C-SPAN2.

Sen. Lankford said taking away Voter ID and having same day registration would make it impossible to verify elections. He said banning any prohibition on ballot harvesting would make matters worse as well as people could show up from different political parties with boxes full of ballots that they've collected from people around the state or country without any verification whatsoever.

To watch the Senate GOP and Sen. Lankford comment on S. 1 during Thursday morning's press conference, you can watch the video below.