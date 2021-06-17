Posted: Jun 17, 2021 3:00 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 3:00 PM

Ty Loftis

The free and virtual Grow, Gather, Hunt virtual camp will be held Monday, July 12th through Friday, July 16th. This is an Osage Nation initiative that focuses on sharing foundational skills to youth through education.

Any Native American child from the age of 8 to 14 is eligible to participate, regardless of where they reside. The deadline to register is next Friday and they are only accepting the first 100 applicants. There is a link to apply on the Grow, Gather, Hunt Facebook Page.