Posted: Jun 17, 2021 3:01 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 3:01 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Pool is closed until further notice, as a pump needs to be replaced. The City apologizes for any inconvenience.

Once the pool re-opens, it is important to remember you can purchase passes at City Hall. Daily passes cost $4 and senior citizens only pay $2. There are season passes available for anyone interested in those as well.