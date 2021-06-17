Posted: Jun 17, 2021 4:19 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2021 4:19 PM

Max Gross

According to a Washington County Emergency Management Facebook post, the outside lane of southbound Highway 75 between 3350 Road and 3400 Road has buckled. Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are on the scene. Traffic delays are expected but the inside lane of travel does remain open at this time.

(PHOTO COURTESY: WASHINGTON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT / FACEBOOK)