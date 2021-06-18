Posted: Jun 18, 2021 6:36 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2021 7:11 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations to Todd McCarty for being our grand prize winner in our "Dad Deserves It" contest!

Todd's Grand Prize Package includes: a 2-night stay courtesy of Myer Hotel Property at the Comfort Inn at Thousand Hills; 2 tickets to the Grand Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall; 2 tickets to Clay Cooper Country Express; 2 tickets to the World's Largest Toy Museum all in Branson, MO.; 10 gift certificates for 2 breakfast items at Sal's Daylight Donuts; $25 gift card from Bluestem Body; Candy Bouquet from Flowerland; Stainless Steel ID bracelet from McCoy Jewelers: $50 VISA Card from Truity Credit Union; and a $50 gift certificate from Windle's Rock and Jewlery.

Thank you, to our sponsors: Bluestem Body, Sal's Daylight Donuts, Flowerland, McCoy Jewelers, Truity Credit Union and Windle's Rock and Jewelery from everyone t KWON, KRIG, KYFM and KPGM.