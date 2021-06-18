News
Posted: Jun 18, 2021
Grand Prize WInner Announced in Dad Deserves It Contest
Tom Davis
Congratulations to Todd McCarty for being our grand prize winner in our "Dad Deserves It" contest!
Todd's Grand Prize Package includes: a 2-night stay courtesy of Myer Hotel Property at the Comfort Inn at Thousand Hills; 2 tickets to the Grand Jubilee at Grand Country Music Hall; 2 tickets to Clay Cooper Country Express; 2 tickets to the World's Largest Toy Museum all in Branson, MO.; 10 gift certificates for 2 breakfast items at Sal's Daylight Donuts; $25 gift card from Bluestem Body; Candy Bouquet from Flowerland; Stainless Steel ID bracelet from McCoy Jewelers: $50 VISA Card from Truity Credit Union; and a $50 gift certificate from Windle's Rock and Jewlery.
Thank you, to our sponsors: Bluestem Body, Sal's Daylight Donuts, Flowerland, McCoy Jewelers, Truity Credit Union and Windle's Rock and Jewelery from everyone t KWON, KRIG, KYFM and KPGM.
