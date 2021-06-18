Posted: Jun 18, 2021 10:28 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2021 10:28 AM

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will have its end of the year meeting on Monday from the Osage County Fairgrounds where a number of topics are scheduled to be discussed.

The commissioners will consider approving the budget for the Tourism Board for the coming fiscal year and also renewing the contract with Slick Engine to assist with Osage County Tourism. That contract is in the amount of $55,000.

The commissioners will look to finally make a selection on how to go about paying ACCO the $260,000 for workers compensation for the coming fiscal year.

There will be discussion to add Juneteenth as a county-approved holiday and Interim City Manager for the City of Pawhuska; Tonya Bright will request the use of the south parking lot of the Osage County Courthouse for the Fourth of July fireworks display.

Monday’s meeting starts at 10 o’ clock in the morning for those interested in attending.