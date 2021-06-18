Posted: Jun 18, 2021 11:23 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2021 11:23 AM

Ty Loftis

As of this week’s advisory from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 45 counties are in the yellow, or at the low risk level, for a chance of getting COVID-19. There are 30 counties in the green, or new normal level and only two counties sit in the orange, or moderate risk level. Washington, Osage and Nowata Counties are all at the yellow risk level.

These numbers continue to trend in the right direction across the state, but former President of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, George Monks had this to say:

“We can’t just forget about COVID because there’s still a threat. Sometimes people just want to know that it’s safe and effective and they want the vaccine to be out for a while, but this one is probably more safe than any other vaccine we have had.”

Nearly 1.5 million people across Oklahoma have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.