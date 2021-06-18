Posted: Jun 18, 2021 12:50 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2021 12:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville will present Matilda the Musical at the Bartlesville Community Center in July.

The show is originated from the Roald Dahl children's book about an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. The title role of Matilda and her classmates will be played by younger cast members. Older cast members will play Matilda's Mother, Father, and teenage brother, Miss Honey the kindhearted teacher, and a thoroughly awful villain in the Headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, along with additional featured characters and ensemble. Matilda ran on both London's West End and 4 years on Broadway, as well touring through the US and internationally, it is an exciting and challenging show and CMT looks forward to producing it for the first time in Bartlesville.

Show times include Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July, 25, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.

See more information about Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville at cmtonstage.com; Friend CMT on Facebook at Children’s Musical Theatre of Bartlesville.

Single ticket prices range from $14.00 to $24.00. You can even bundle and save with ​Family Packages - $64.00 for 2 adults/2 students or $84.00 for 4 adults.

Price listing includes handling fees. Bundling/ is only available by purchasing tickets in person or over the phone.