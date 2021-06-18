Posted: Jun 18, 2021 1:02 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2021 1:03 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tom Mix Museum in Dewey will hold its "Mix"n It Up Under the Stars fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 15 at the Timber Oaks Event Center.

The event will feature Belinda Gail, "America's Country Sweetheart." Timber Oaks is located approximately three miles west of downtown Bartlesville at 1639 U.S. Highway 60 West. Gates for the fundraiser will open at 5:00 p.m. Chuckwagon BBQ and Fixin's will be served from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. A silent auction and live auction will take place during the event as well. Dancing will take place from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact Fawn Lassiter, at the museum, at 918.534.1555. The Tom Mix Museum is located at 721 N. Delaware Street.