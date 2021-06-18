Posted: Jun 18, 2021 1:23 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2021 1:23 PM

Ty Loftis

The Ben Johnson Days in Pawhuska are underway at the Osage County Fairgrounds and things are already in full swing. The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce hosted the Uncorked party on Thursday and the Buddy Hartness Memorial Steer Roping event took place Friday morning.

The WRCA Ranch Rodeo is being held on both Friday and Saturday evening with music to follow and Saturday night’s festivities will be extra special, as Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland explains.

Things will close out on Sunday with the Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping event, which is set to begin at 1 p.m. We will be broadcasting live on Real Country KRIG 104.9 FM from noon until 5 on that Sunday.