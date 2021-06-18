Posted: Jun 18, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2021 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear has submitted a public comment to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Standing Bear is requesting that restrictions on spending be lifted from the 108 million dollars that the Osage Nation got in the American Rescue Plan Act. In part, Standing Bear had this to say:

“We are requesting that restrictions on our tribal sovereignty be removed so that we are allowed to responsibly implement this funding in a matter best fit for the Osage people.

Standing Bear submitted the public comment on Wednesday.