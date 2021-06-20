Posted: Jun 20, 2021 7:54 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2021 3:32 AM

Garrett Giles

The stars were shining bright at the Bartlesville Community Center on Saturday as the Tribeca Film Festival came to an end.

The Bartlesville Community Center hosted Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Robert DeNiro (pictured from left to right) for the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. The two movie stars and director celebrated the 40th anniversary of the film "Raging Bull" with a packed house. A Q&A took place during the event as well.

DiCaprio, Scorsese and DeNiro are currently working on a film together in the Bartlesville and Pawhuska area based on David Grann's best-selling book, "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI."

The 2021 Tribeca Film Festival was held from Wednesday, June 9, through Sunday, June 20.

The Bartlesville Community Center can be found at 300 SE Adams Boulevard in Bartlesville.

Photo and video courtesy: Bartlesville Community Center, Allison Swift