Posted: Jun 20, 2021 8:39 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2021 4:51 AM

Garrett Giles

The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council run-off election will take place on Saturday, July 24.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. reminds tribal citizens that the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday, June 21, at midnight Central Time.

Chief Hoskin Jr. said Tribal Council Districts 2, 7, and 10, and the at-large seat, have run-off elections. He said you will automatically receive an absentee ballot if you voted by absentee during the General Election, so no further action is needed.

If you're registered to vote and did not vote by absentee ballot in the General Election, there is still time to request a ballot for the run-off election. Chief Hoskin Jr. said you can download the absentee ballot request form at election.cherokee.org. He said it may be too late to mail these forms to the Cherokee Nation Election Commission to arrive before the deadline, but you can scan a completed request form and email it to election-commissioner@cherokee.org.

The Election Commissioner will respond with a confirmation of your request. Chief Hoskin Jr. said you can also fill out the form at the Election Commission Office or hand deliver it to the Election Commission before the deadline. He said run-off absentee ballots will be mailed out on Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29.

Chief Hoskin Jr. said participation in the political process within the Cherokee Nation is essential in preserving the tribe's culture and sovereignty as they navigate the future together. He said voting by absentee ballot is a great way to ensure your vote counts despite any circumstances that may prevent you from voting in-person on election day.

For more voting resources, visit cherokeevote.com.

