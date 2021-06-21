Posted: Jun 21, 2021 4:53 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2021 5:02 AM

Garrett Giles

KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 is changing its broadcast line-up starting today.

Beginning on Monday, the Todd Starnes Show will air on KWON from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. To read more on the Todd Starnes show joining the KWON broadcast list, click here.

Another hour of Kilmeade and Friends will air from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

KWON will broadcast Sean Hannity live from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Mark Levin will air live from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with the Ben Shapiro Show to follow until 11:00 p.m. The Todd Starnes Show will replay from 11:00 p.m. to midnight before Coast-to-Coast airs on KWON.