Posted: Jun 21, 2021 8:54 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2021 9:05 AM

Garrett Giles

A Caney man was arrested by police after a domestic disturbance over the weekend.

According to the Caney Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in Caney for the domestic disturbance. Upon arrival officers discovered a man and a woman had been involved in a dispute. The two were in a dating relationship.

The female victim told police that her boyfriend, 19-year-old Shane Wade Jr., had choked her, hit her in the head and broke her cell phone during an argument in their apartment. The CPD states that physical injuries supported the claims. The male subject had left the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Police contacted Wade Jr., who agreed to come to the police department. He was interviewed and placed under arrest.

Wade Jr. was transported to the Montgomery County Jail with recommended charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Kidnapping and Criminal Damage to Property.