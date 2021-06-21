Posted: Jun 21, 2021 5:59 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2021 5:03 AM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education recognized Arvest Bank for donating $15,000 to the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation. The funds will help support the Bartlesville High School broadcasting program as well as the Bruins On The Run program. BPS Foundation director Blair Ellis talks about the programs.

Daniel Karns will be instructor of the program. Arvest has previously helped with funding for the BPS agriculture programs, elementary STEM programs and provided Personal Protective Equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kim Adams and Chris Batchelder attended Monday night’s meeting and presented the check.

Later in the meeting, the BPS Board of Education voted unanimously to extend Superintendent Chuck McCauley's contract through the 2023-2024 school year.