Garrett Giles

Sales tax collections for the City of Dewey were phenomenal this past month and have been on another level for the year.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said sales tax collections are approximately 19-percent over the previous year. Trease said collections hit the benchmark of over $1 million over a 12 month period, a first for the City of Dewey.

Trease contributed part of this success in collections to businesses re-opening since the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. He said they were worried around this time last year how things would look, but they've been far greater than anticipated.

Trease said they want to keep climbing the ladder.

In order to see positive trends in sales tax collections, Trease encouraged citizens to support small businesses. He said the small businesses are here to serve you, but they won't be here if you don't support them too.

This sales tax report was given during the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday night.

The Dewey Public Works Authority convened immediately after the Dewey City Council meeting. The Authority transferred $75,000 from the General Fund to the DPWA Fund. Trease said the funds will go towards public works operations.