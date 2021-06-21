Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

City of Dewey

Posted: Jun 21, 2021 8:35 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2021 8:36 PM

Dewey City Judge Robert Fries Sees Contract Renewed

Share on RSS

 

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council has reviewed the employment contract for Municipal Judge Robert Fries for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said this contract approval occurs annually. He said the Council met in executive session to make a decision on whether or not to approve the contract.

After an hour of discussion in executive session, Judge Fries, a seasoned veteran with the City of Dewey, saw his contract renewed.


« Back to News