Posted: Jun 21, 2021 8:35 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2021 8:36 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council has reviewed the employment contract for Municipal Judge Robert Fries for Fiscal Year 2021-2022.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said this contract approval occurs annually. He said the Council met in executive session to make a decision on whether or not to approve the contract.

After an hour of discussion in executive session, Judge Fries, a seasoned veteran with the City of Dewey, saw his contract renewed.