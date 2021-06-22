Posted: Jun 22, 2021 5:37 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2021 5:37 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the Regional Detention, Treatment, Rehabilitation, and Reentry Justice System Pilot Partnership between Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Ottawa and Washington Counties.

The Memorandum of Understanding, according to Mitch Antle, will help Washington County keep options open to the judiciary branch if the project continues.

Antle explains.

Both Antle and Mike Dunlap mentioned there are parts of the pilot program that may not continue, or the county might not want to be involved with going forward.

The commissioners also approved a donation to the Sherriff’s office, and allowed a retired Sheriff’s deputy to retain his badge and firearm.

The Washington County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9:30 at the Commissioners’ Meeting Room in downtown Bartlesville.