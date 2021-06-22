Posted: Jun 22, 2021 5:44 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2021 5:51 AM

Garrett Giles

A Caney man was arrested after a fight over the weekend.

According to the Caney Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of E. 6th Street in reference to a fight in progress on Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival at the scene, officers interviewed individuals at the home. Officers learned that Arron J. Walker, 29, of Caney, had been involved in the altercation at the home.

Police then began looking for A.J. Walker but were unable to locate him. However, the CPD received another fight in progress call later that afternoon at 1st and Bradley Street. Upon arrival at this call there was no fight in progress, but officers did located Walker, who was arrested for disorderly conduct from the previous fight call.

Walker was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked in for Disorderly Conduct. Walker's' probation officer was also contacted to make them aware Walker had law enforcement contact.