Posted: Jun 22, 2021 6:48 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2021 6:49 AM

Garrett Giles

Congressman Kevin Hern has expressed his dissatisfaction with Vice President Kamala Harris' interest in America's southern border crisis.

During our recent conversation with Rep. Hern on the matter, he said we need stronger leadership to address the issues at hand at the border. Rep. Hern said he had signed onto a bill with a group of Texans to allow them to build their own border wall to secure the border.

According to Rep. Hern, America is on track to see 2-million illegal immigrants. He said the problem is at the southern border, not in Guatemala where Harris recently visited.

Congressman Hern said non-Mexican immigrants are crossing the southern border because of how easy it is to get across. Hern also expressed his concern for the amount of fentanly that is seeping through the border in small doses. He said there is enough of the drug that has been seized to kill every American.

Until we can secure the southern border and stop the incentives for those that cross over into America from Mexico, Rep. Hern said we will not see a return to normalcy at the border.

To here the entire segment with Rep. Hern, click here.